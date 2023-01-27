Jeremy Renner was trying to save nephew when he was run over by snow plough

Actor Jeremy Renner poses for a picture during the premiere of the television series Hawkeye at El Capitan theatre in Los Angeles, California, US on Nov 17, 2021.

Actor Jeremy Renner gets his head massaged during a hospital stay at an unknown location following an accident in this screen grab obtained from a social media video on January 5, 2023.

LOS ANGELES – Avengers star Jeremy Renner is not just a superhero in films, it seems, but also in real life.

The 52-year-old American actor recently made headlines after being crushed by a snow plough on New Year’s Day, but it has been revealed that the accident occurred because Renner was trying to protect his adult nephew.

A Nevada sheriff’s office report obtained by news outlet CNN said that the incident took place while Renner was towing his nephew’s truck.

The truck had been stuck in snow on the driveway of his property in Lake Tahoe, in the American state of Nevada. But in the midst of towing, the actor’s snow plough began to “slide sideways” and then “roll down the hill”, forcing him to leap out of the vehicle.

When he realised it was heading directly toward his nephew, he tried to divert the vehicle but was “immediately pulled under the left side track” and “completely crushed” under the snow plough.

The nephew administered aid to him until help arrived, but Renner was left with “30 plus broken bones”, according to his most recent Instagram post on Jan 21.

However, he remained upbeat, saying the broken bones would “mend, grow stronger, just like (how) the love and bond with family and friends deepens”.

Renner is an Oscar-nominated actor best-known for playing superhero archer Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011. He has a nine-year-old daughter, and is himself the oldest among seven siblings.