Kate Winslet learnt to freedive for Avatar: The Way Of Water

Ronal (played by Kate Winslet), Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) and the Metkayina clan in Avatar: The Way Of Water.

The epic science-fiction fantasy Avatar: The Way Of Water is set in the ocean of Pandora, a moon with an Earth-like climate.

While almost everything on the moon might be created digitally, one aspect of the Avatar (2009) sequel that film-maker James Cameron did not want to fake is swimming.

The Na’vi, the inhabitants of Pandora, are a clan-based culture, and some clans have a deep connection with the ocean, says Cameron, speaking to journalists at a virtual press conference. The 68-year-old directed the first film and is set to helm three more follow-up releases.

“They’re air breathers, like seals or dolphins, but they actually have a birth ceremony in the water. It’s not seen in the movie, but that’s the backstory.”

This meant actors playing Na’vi had to learn freediving, a form of swimming which relies on breath-holding.

Returning actors Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver, as well as new cast members Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis and Bailey Bass, went through weeks of freediving training.

“We had to train them like competitive athletes, so they could get comfortable holding their breath for two to four minutes at a time during a take, (and) can play the entire scene and maybe even play it again, before resurfacing,” he says.

He directed them using an underwater loudspeaker. “It all worked beautifully, once we got it going. Everyone was very relaxed,” he says.

The story is set more than a decade after the events of the first film. With its box-office take of around US$3 billion (S$4 billion), 2009’s Avatar is the highest-grossing film of all time in current dollar amounts, though it loses its top spot to the romantic epic Gone With The Wind (1939) if adjusted for inflation.

In the new film, the human former marine Jake Sully (British-Australian actor Worthington) has settled into life on Pandora in his Na’vi body, an avatar that his consciousness was downloaded into in the first film. He and Neytiri (American actress Saldana) are now mates and have several children. Their adopted child Kiri is played by English-American actress Weaver, who had portrayed an exobiologist in the first film.

When troubles force the family to flee their home, the forest dwellers migrate to the coast inhabited by the Metkayina clan, a sea people whose members include Ronal (English actress Winslet) and Tonowari (New Zealand actor Curtis). To survive, the guests must integrate with a culture different from theirs and learn to be as adapted to life on water as their hosts.

One surprise that came up during training was Winslet’s natural abilities, says Cameron. It was reported that the 47-year-old could hold her breath for a remarkable seven minutes.

“She’s a natural. I have been a freediver for 50 years and she could hold her breath longer than me,” he says.

Winslet starred in Cameron’s epic romance Titanic (1997) as Rose, a young woman who was afraid of the water, recalls Cameron. In the new film, her character has the opposite attitude.

The actress has made no secret about the misery she endured during the filming of Titanic.

She was immersed in cold water and ran along corridors filled with hazardous objects. She told the Los Angeles Times in 1997 that she “looked like a battered wife” from bruises caused by bumps. This was in addition to nearly freezing and drowning and contracting influenza, she said.

It came as a surprise to many when she accepted the part of the freediver Ronal in the Avatar film.

Actress Kate Winslet at the world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in London, on Dec 6, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

She recently explained that in spite of everything she had endured, she considered Cameron a genius and had always wanted to work with him again. Also, the director, who used to be known for his demanding ways, has mellowed since the Titanic days, she has said in press reports.

Actors Worthington, 46, and Saldana, 44, brush aside the notion of Cameron being a taskmaster, a reputation he also earned for his work on another ocean-based science-fiction epic, The Abyss (1989). After its release, actors Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Ed Harris said they had suffered emotional breakdowns during filming because of the discomfort.

Saldana calls Cameron a passionate film-maker and says that passion drives everyone on the team to give his or her best.

“We care about a common goal, which is to tell a magnificent story. When you work with someone like that, you are compelled to be the same way. It’s always been a very safe environment,” she adds.

(From left) Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron, Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington. PHOTO: AFP

Worthington agrees, adding that Cameron did not simply throw actors into the sea for the Avatar sequels, but sent them for pre-shoot training with freediving experts.

“We all feel safe though it’s extremely risky. You’re doing things that have never been done before and I love being part of that trailblazing,” he says.