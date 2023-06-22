Kevin Costner’s estranged wife requests $332,000 a month in child support

Actor Kevin Costner and former handbag designer Christine Baumgartner are in the midst of a contentious divorce.

LOS ANGELES – Actor Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner has requested he pay US$248,000 (S$332,000) a month in child support in the midst of their contentious divorce.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, Ms Baumgartner, 49, a former handbag designer, claims that the amount “is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle”.

The former couple, who married in 2004, have three children together – sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

In addition, she is also asking Costner, 68, to be fully responsible for the cost of private-school tuition, extracurricular activities and sports, and health-care expenses.

Costner, who divorced actress Cindy Silva in 1994 after 16 years of marriage, has four children from previous relationships.

Ms Baumgartner, who filed for divorce in May due to irreconcilable differences, did not request spousal support in the court documents, which was filed last week in Santa Barbara in California.

The documents also revealed that the Yellowstone (2018 to present) actor’s income in 2022 was close to US$20 million, while their family’s expenses came up to US$6.6 million. He also owns several large properties, which cost about US$2 million a year to upkeep.

She reportedly still resides in his US$145 million Santa Barbara home, despite a prenuptial agreement which states that she had 30 days to leave after filing for divorce.

Costner has reportedly already paid her US$1 million, as stipulated by their prenuptial agreement.

The Oscar-winning director of Dances With Wolves (1990) was involved in one of the most expensive celebrity divorces in 1994.

He had to pay his first wife US$80 million in the divorce settlement, as they had not signed a prenuptial agreement.