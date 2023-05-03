Kevin Costner's wife files for divorce after 18 years of marriage

Actor Kevin Costner (right) and handbag designer Christine Baumgartner are splitting up after 18 years together.

Actor-director Kevin Costner’s wife, handbag designer Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce on Monday after more than 18 years of marriage.

The star, 68, married Ms Baumgartner, 49, in 2004 after dating for six years. They have three children together: sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12.

Costner, who divorced actress Cindy Silva in 1994 after 16 years of marriage, has four children from previous relationships.

His representative said in a statement to entertainment website TMZ, which broke the news: “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”

Ms Baumgartner cited “irreconcilable differences” and there is reportedly a prenuptial agreement in place.

She is not seeking spousal support and the estranged couple have filed for joint custody of their three children.

Costner, who met Ms Baumgartner while filming romantic comedy Tin Cup in 1996, started dating her in 1998. They had a fairy-tale wedding in 2004 on his sprawling ranch in Aspen, Colorado.

The star of movies such as Dances With Wolves (1990) and The Bodyguard (1992), as well as drama series Yellowstone (2018 to 2023), told People magazine in June 2020 that the pandemic and quarantine had strengthened their bond. “Our partnership has really come into focus about what we do for each other and how we deal with our family.”