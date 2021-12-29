Kim Kardashian deletes Spider-Man spoilers from Instagram after backlash

Kim Kardashiam has shared her reaction to the latest Spider-Man movie, including screenshots from the climatic ending.

LOS ANGELES - Reality television star Kim Kardashian prompted outrage from her 273 million fans on Instagram after she posted spoilers from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In her Instagram Stories on Monday (Dec 27), the 41-year-old shared her reaction to the latest Spider-Man movie, which opened earlier this month, including screenshots from the climatic ending.

As Twitter erupted with outrage from fans who have yet to see the movie, she quickly deleted her posts, but the damage was done.

"Thanks, Kim Kardashian, for ruining Spider-Man: No Way Home," one person wrote on Twitter.

Another tweeted: "Why did @KimKardashian just post Spider-Man spoilers on her Instagram Stories like she don't got millions of followers."

Others said they had been avoiding spoilers, only to have the movie spoiled by Kardashian of all people.

The cast of the superhero movie, which is the first to hit US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) at the global box office in the pandemic era, had previously put out a video urging fans not to spoil the surprise for other fans after watching it.

In the clip, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon say: "We just wanted to put out a little message asking that when you guys do see the movie, please don't spoil it for anyone."