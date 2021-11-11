Lady Gaga's '9-month romance' to bring Gucci tragedy to big screen

Lady Gaga, who says she had a “romantic relationship” with her character, Patrizia, at the premiere of House Of Gucci in London.

LONDON Lady Gaga brought her star power to London on Tuesday for the premiere of drama House Of Gucci, the US singer- actress' second major film role for which she said she stayed in character for nine months to play the wife of a murdered heir to the Italian fashion dynasty.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie - opening in cinemas here on Dec 30 and based on the book of the same name - features an all-star cast, including Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Irons, in a retelling of the notorious murder case that shocked Italy and its fashion industry in the 1990s.

Donning an Italian accent, Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, who married into the Gucci family in 1972 when she wed heir Maurizio Gucci. They divorced in 1994.

A year later, Gucci was shot dead by a hitman outside his Milan office. Reggiani spent 18 years in jail for orchestrating his murder and was released in 2016.

Asked about reports saying she had stayed in character for 18 months, Gaga, 35, said on the red carpet: "I really feel in some ways that my process has been sensationalised into something, but I don't like to lie about my work and my process. So what I will say is this: I am a romantic when it comes to art.

"I had a romantic relationship with my character, Patrizia.

"I had a romantic relationship with the script and I dove headfirst into this world because she is nothing like me... I don't know where 18 months came from. Nine months, yes, but double that, I don't know."

The role follows Gaga's critically acclaimed performance in 2018's A Star Is Born, for which she won a Best Original Song Oscar for Shallow and a Best Actress nomination.

US actor Leto, 49, plays Paolo Gucci, Maurizio's cousin, and is completely unrecognisable.

"Make-up and hair took about six hours," he said, adding that he had looked to Gucci's current creative director Alessandro Michele, among others, for inspiration for his accent.