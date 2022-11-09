Late actor Aloysius Pang’s final movie to be released on Dec 1

Fans of the late Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang can catch his final on-screen performance when his film opens in cinemas in Singapore on Dec 1.

A Singapore-Thai co-production, The Antique Shop is a horror thriller featuring actors from Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia.

Besides Pang, the trilogy also stars Xu Bin and Damien Teo from Singapore, Mean Phiravich from Thailand, Bae Jin-young from South Korea and Rio Dewanto from Indonesia.

It showcases three supernatural stories of items displayed in an antique shop, titled Survive, Half Second and Happy Birthday.

Pang stars in Half Second, in which he plays a man who has no memory of how he ends up in prison and is being dogged by a dark shadow.

He had already filmed part of the movie in Thailand before his death. He was seriously injured while carrying out repairs during a live-firing exercise in New Zealand in January 2019, and later died. He was 28.

His mentor, local actor-host and NoonTalk Media founder Dasmond Koh, told Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday that he and the crew members adjusted the plot so as to retain Pang’s part while ensuring that his role was complete.

“Aloysius became one of the leading characters of the three stories,” Koh said. “The story lasts about 12 to 15 minutes, but I think he played the role very well.”

The Antique Shop, directed by Suphakorn Riensuwan, was released in Thailand in June.

On why the film is opening here only in December, Koh told Shin Min: “Chinese New Year falls in January next year, so I don’t want to cause sadness at that time. Releasing Aloysius’ last film in early December will also mean avoiding the blockbusters.”