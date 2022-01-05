Late actress Betty White has a last laugh in biographic comic book

From her early days in television to her iconic role on The Golden Girls and social media fame, the 30-page comic by TidalWave Productions traces Betty White's Hollywood journey.

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - The life of comedic actress Betty White is being celebrated in a new biographical comic book.

White, who would have turned 100 on Jan 17, capped a career of more than 80 years by becoming America's geriatric sweetheart. She died on Friday (Dec 31) in her sleep at her home, according to her agent.

The book will be available both digitally and in print and can be found on multiple platforms such as Amazon.com.

TidalWave Productions has previously released biographies on celebrities including Carrie Fisher, Lucille Ball, David Bowie and Elizabeth Taylor.

White won best-supporting actress Emmys for her role on the sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970 to 1977) in 1975 and 1976.

She won another Emmy in 1986 for The Golden Girls, a sitcom about four older women living together in Miami that featured an age demographic rarely highlighted on American television.

White also was nominated for an Emmy six other times for her portrayal of the widowed Rose Nylund, a sweet, naive and ditzy Midwesterner, on the show, which ran from 1985 to 1992 and was one of the top-rated series of its time.

White, who had no children, worked for animal causes.

She once turned down a role in the movie As Good As It Gets (1997) because of a scene in which a dog was thrown in a garbage chute.