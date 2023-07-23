 ‘Limited-edition’ dolls, T-shirts: Online scammers cash in on ‘Barbenheimer’ frenzy, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

‘Limited-edition’ dolls, T-shirts: Online scammers cash in on ‘Barbenheimer’ frenzy

‘Limited-edition’ dolls, T-shirts: Online scammers cash in on ‘Barbenheimer’ frenzy
One of the sites flagged by online security firm Kaspersky is selling purportedly limited-edition Margo Robbie Barbie dolls. PHOTO: KASPERSKY
Raul Dancel Correspondent
Jul 23, 2023 11:36 pm

Online scammers are exploiting the frenzy over the twin release of the movies Barbie and Oppenheimer to dupe fans of the pop culture phenomenon now known as “Barbenheimer”.

The online security firm Kaspersky said websites and social media posts have recently emerged as fronts for phishing scams meant to steal money and personal details from those falling for them.

Some websites have been selling limited-edition Barbie dolls, including one purportedly crafted in the image of the Barbie movie’s lead star, Margot Robbie.

The bogus sites offer the Margot Robbie doll for £12 (S$20) and a helicopter accessory for £56, but they will ask for the buyer’s address, phone number and banking details, as well as money up front.

Twitter users, meanwhile, are reporting scammers taking advantage of a burgeoning demand for Barbenheimer T-shirts.

Hucksters are spamming Twitter with links claiming to direct buyers to where they can get the most sought-after or unique designs of the T-shirts.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division were on patrol near Sandown Place on July 19 at about 11.10pm when they conducted their checks on the young man.
Singapore

Teen arrested with over $34,000, multiple ATM cards on him

Related Stories

134 victims lose $375,000 in just over a month to govt agency impersonation scams

Do not download fake Anti Scam Centre app onto Android devices: Police

508 arrested for alleged involvement in illegal moneylending and scams

Clicking on the links will lead to bots designed to harvest personal and financial details.

Another fake website promises free Oppenheimer streaming for US$1 (S$1.30). It will likewise ask for banking details, but will not deliver anything.

Scammers are using this much-in-demand T-shirt to lure unsuspecting buyers to phishing sites. PHOTO: NOTORAENT/TWITTER

“Premieres and exciting events bring a wave of anticipation. But amid the thrill, it’s crucial for users to remain alert and adhere to basic online safety rules,” said Ms Olga Svistunova, a security expert at Kaspersky.

“While the experience is exhilarating, we must not overlook the risks,” she said.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

INTERNET CRIMES AND SCAMSFraudMovies