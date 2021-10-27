Man who gave Baldwin loaded gun previously sacked over weapon safety

Ms Halyna Hutchins was killed after being shot on the set of Rust.

LOS ANGELES : The assistant director who handed US actor Alec Baldwin the loaded weapon that killed a cinematographer had been sacked from a previous production for gun safety violations, the company said on Monday.

The news came as it was reported that crew members had used prop weapons for target practice with live ammunition on the morning Ms Halyna Hutchins died.

Ms Hutchins was killed on the set of low-budget Western Rust last Thursday after Baldwin fired a weapon that assistant director Dave Halls had told him was safe.

A producer for the as-yet-unreleased movie said: "Dave Halls was fired from the set of Freedom's Path in 2019 after a crew member incurred a minor and temporary injury when a gun was unexpectedly discharged.

"Halls was removed from set immediately after the prop gun discharged.