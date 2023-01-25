Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde roasted with eight Razzie nominations

LOS ANGELES – Blonde, a biographical film that explores the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe, led 2023’s Razzie nominations with eight nods, including one for worst picture, while multiple Oscar winner Tom Hanks landed on the worst actor and worst supporting actor shortlists.

In their 43rd year, the Razzies continue to deliver tough love to movies, screenplays, directors and more with critical jabs meant to offer a humorous counterpoint to the Oscars.

Blonde received a Razzie nomination for worst picture, two nominations for worst supporting actors, two for worst screen couples, as well as nods for worst remake, worst director and worst screenplay.

Director Andrew Dominik and Netflix have already faced harsh judgment for what critics called a sexist and cruel depiction of Monroe, who was portrayed by Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas.

The New York Times’ film critic Manohla Dargis wrote: “Given all the indignities and horrors that Marilyn Monroe endured during her 36 years, it is a relief that she didn’t have to suffer through the vulgarities of Blonde, the latest necrophiliac entertainment to exploit her.”

The Razzies also did not favour Hanks this season, nominating him for worst actor as Geppetto in Disney’s Pinocchio and worst supporting actor as Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis.

A press release from the organisers of the Razzies dubbed Hanks’ Elvis role as “2022’s most widely derided performance”, and piled on a further nomination for “worst screen couple” for “Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)”.

While Elvis and its star Austin Butler have generally received acclaim, Hanks’ appearance as his exploitative manager Parker was panned by many critics.

A New York Times review said Hanks appears “with a mountain of prosthetic goo, a bizarre accent and a yes-it’s-really-me twinkle in his eyes”, and portrays Parker as “part small-time grifter, part full-blown Mephistopheles”.

Also in the running was regular Razzies punching bag Jared Leto, for his Spider-Man spin-off Morbius.

In 2022, Leto was named worst supporting actor for his flamboyant performance – complete with a campy Italian accent and heavy prosthetics – in House Of Gucci.

The Razzies are usually announced the day before the Oscars – which will take place on March 12 in 2023 – serving to mock the following night’s self-congratulatory Tinseltown back-slapping.

But last year, the Razzies themselves were left embarrassed, after jokingly creating a new category labelled “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie” to accommodate all of the Die Hard star’s questionable output.

Organisers rescinded the prize after his family revealed that Willis was suffering from a cognitive illness called aphasia. REUTERS, AFP