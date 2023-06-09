Mark Lee is set to reprise his drag queen role in sequel to Number 1

Actor Mark Lee is set to reprise his drag queen role in the sequel to Number 1.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 54-year-old shared a photo of the script and wrote: “Been looking forward to this for a long time. Just got my hands on it. It’s still warm from the oven.”

He was nominated for Best Actor at the Golden Horse Awards for the breakthrough role in 2020.

In the Singapore movie, he plays Chow Chee Beng, a middle-aged man who finds himself accidentally becoming a drag queen after being retrenched.

The comedy drama was also nominated and won for Best Make-up and Costume Design at the same awards.

Director Ong Kuo Sin is returning for the sequel with a bigger budget, together with many from the original cast, including Jaspers Lai, Henry Thia and Kiwebaby Chang.

Filming begins in July in Thailand and Malaysia, and Lee’s character will face off against Thai drag queens.

A sequel was already teased at the end of the first movie, with a title card reading: “Number 2: Same Same But Different.”

Speaking to Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, Ong said the sequel will focus on the protagonist’s family values and relationship with his son, who has grown up.

He said: “Every character is growing and the sequel will further bring out the stories behind each of them.”