Michelle Yeoh and fiance Jean Todt finally wed after 19 years

The couple finally made it official and tied the knot on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland, surrounded by friends and family.

It took Oscar-winning Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh and her long-time fiance Jean Todt 6,992 days – almost two decades – since they first met to get married.

Brazilian Formula One racer Felipe Massa, 42, shared the good news on his Instagram account on Friday, congratulating the lovebirds with a sweet message (“Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much”).

Todt, 77, first met Yeoh, 60, in Shanghai, China, on June 4, 2004, and after 1½ months of dating, the French Formula One legend and motor racing executive popped the question on July 26, 2004.

Yeoh kept her style elegant and classy for her big day, as seen in the photos shared by Massa. She wore a white silk button-up top and a tiered skirt for the wedding solemnisation, and was dressed in a champagne gown with an embellished corseted bodice at the after-party.

Meanwhile, her groom looked dashing in a navy suit.

Their love story is one filled with romance. In 2020, Yeoh documented their 6,000 days together in an Instagram post, celebrating their time together.

This year is turning out to be one filled with memorable moments for Yeoh. She made history in March by being the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the science-fiction comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022).

This union is the second marriage for both Yeoh and Todt. He has a son, Nicolas, from an earlier relationship, while Yeoh was married to Hong Kong magnate Dickson Poon from 1988 to 1991.