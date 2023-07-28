Michelle Yeoh and fiance Jean Todt finally wed after 19 years

The couple finally made it official and tied the knot on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland, surrounded by friends and family.

It took Oscar-winning Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh and her long-time fiance Jean Todt 6,992 days – almost two decades – to get married.

Brazilian F1 racer Felipe Massa, 42, shared the good news on his Instagram account on Friday, congratulating the lovebirds with a sweet message (“Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much”).

Todt, 77, first met Yeoh, 60, in Shanghai, China on June 4, 2004, and after one-and-a-half months of dating, the French F1 legend and motor racing executive popped the question on July 26, 2004.

This year is turning out to be one filled with many celebrations for Yeoh. In March, she made history by being the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022).