Michelle Yeoh shares photos of wedding with Jean Todt, including first night as married couple

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh posted a photo of her and husband Jean Todt's first night as a married couple.

PETALING JAYA – Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh took to social media to share some photos from her wedding ceremony to long-time fiance, Jean Todt last Thursday.

She posted four photos on Saturday, including one from their first night as a married couple.

“19 years and yes, we are married. Thank you to our families who have loved us for all these years. We love you and here’s to many more (years) to come,” the Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) star wrote.

Yeoh, 60, also shared a photo, a poster from her James Bond flick Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), with Todt’s face superimposed onto the face of Irish actor Pierce Brosnan, who played the fictional secret agent in the film.

The words on the poster were “Love Never Dies, A Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh production, Thursday, July 27, 2023”.

Brazillian Formula 1 racer Felipe Massa broke the news of Todt and Yeoh’s union on Instagram last Friday. The ceremony, attended by close family and friends, was held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Yeoh’s mother, Datin Janet Yeoh, revealed in an interview with Malaysian newspaper China Press that she did not know about her daughter’s marriage.

“My daughter would always call me, but she didn’t inform me (about the marriage) when we were on the phone two weeks ago. Maybe she wants to surprise me,” the 84-year-old told the Chinese-language publication.

She added that she hopes her daughter will return to Malaysia and hold a wedding reception with family and friends in the country.

Todt, 77, first met Michelle Yeoh in Shanghai, China, on June 4, 2004. He proposed to the Ipoh-born actress on July 26, 2004, after they dated for 1½ months.

According to Los Angeles Times, Yeoh said she and Todt were supposed to be married in 2022, but procuring the paperwork had been time-consuming as the former motor racing executive is a Swiss resident and the country has exacting requirements.

“We’ve been threatening to get married for such a long time. Sometimes we say, ‘Wait, didn’t we already do it?’” she jokingly told The Guardian in September 2021.

For the Oscar-winning actress, tying the knot was not as important to her as it was to Todt.

“A piece of paper doesn’t change it for me. But it means a lot to Jean, so it means a lot to me,” she said in an interview with Los Angeles Times in November 2022. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK