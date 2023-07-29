Michelle Yeoh’s mother didn’t know about her daughter’s marriage

Datin Janet Yeoh said she was elated by the news as she had often urged her daughter Michelle to get married.

IPOH – Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh and her long-time fiance, Mr Jean Todt, tied the knot in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday after 19 years together.

The good news was shared by Brazilian F1 racer Felipe Massa in an Instagram post on Friday.

While several friends and family members were present to witness the union, Yeoh’s mother, Datin Janet Yeoh, revealed in an interview with China Press that she did not know about her daughter’s marriage.

The 84-year-old said: “My daughter would always call me, but she didn’t inform me (about the marriage) when we were on the phone two weeks ago. Maybe she wants to surprise me!”

Mrs Yeoh added that she was elated by the news as she had often urged her daughter, 60, to get married.

She also said that she hopes her daughter will return to Malaysia and hold a wedding reception with family and friends here.

“Jean proposed to (Michelle) many times, and she would laugh and say she enjoys being proposed to. Jean loves her very much,” Mrs Yeoh said.

Mr Todt, 77, proposed to Yeoh on July 26, 2004 after dating for a month and a half. The couple first met in Shanghai, China on June 4, 2004.

This year is turning out to be an eventful one for Yeoh.

In January, the actress made history after becoming Malaysia’s first Golden Globe award winner.

She added another feather to her cap in March when she became the first actress of Asian descent to clinch the Best Actress gong at the 95th Academy Awards for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Yeoh is set to appear alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming musical adaptation of Wicked.

She will also be seen in the thriller, A Haunting In Venice, which is an adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel directed by Kenneth Branagh. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK