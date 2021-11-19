Miramax sues Tarantino over Pulp Fiction script NFT sale plan

Director Quentin Tarantino wants to auction NFTs of script pages from the 1994 movie.

LOS ANGELES : Miramax Studios is suing Quentin Tarantino over digital rights to parts of cult hit Pulp Fiction in the form of NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

The visionary US director said this month he is auctioning NFTs of script pages from seven scenes that did not make the final cut of the 1994 movie.

But Miramax, which produced the film, says Tarantino is overstepping, and impinging on its own plans to sell NFTs.

According to the complaint, Miramax wrote to Tarantino asking him to give up his NFT projects, claiming to hold all the rights on the Pulp Fiction script, including sections that did not make the final cut. He refused, claiming he owns the rights to the film script in written form.

"Tarantino's conduct has forced Miramax to bring this lawsuit against a valued collaborator in order to enforce, preserve and protect its contractual and intellectual property rights relating to one of Miramax's most iconic and valuable film properties," the company wrote.

"Left unchecked, Tarantino's conduct could mislead others into believing Miramax is involved in his venture. And it could also mislead others into believing they have the rights to pursue similar deals... when in fact Miramax holds the rights needed to develop, market and sell NFTs relating to its deep film library."

NFTs are unique digital objects that confer ownership.