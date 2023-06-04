Natalie Portman’s marriage on the rocks after alleged affair

French media had reported that Portman's husband, Benjamin Millepied, had an affair with a 25-year-old.

LOS ANGELES – American actress Natalie Portman and her French husband Benjamin Millepied are reportedly working through marital woes, after his alleged affair was revealed by French media.

On Friday (June 2), French magazine Voici claimed that Millepied, 45, had been spending time with 25-year-old French climate activist Camille Etienne. It also said that Millepied’s Oscar-winning wife discovered the affair in early March.

In response to the report, American outlet People cited an unnamed source as saying, “(The affair) was short-lived, and it is (now) over.”

“He knows he made an enormous mistake, and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together. Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy,” the source added.

Portman, 41, had met Millepied, a former ballet dancer and choreographer, on the set of the psychological horror film Black Swan (2010) directed by American auteur Darren Aronofsky.

Portman won a Best Actress Academy Award in 2011 for her role in the film. She made her acceptance speech while visibly pregnant with Aleph, her son with Millepied, who was born later that year in June.

The couple officially tied the knot in August 2012, before welcoming daughter Amalia in February 2017.

Both have remained private about their family life, but Portman did mark their 10-year wedding anniversary on Instagram in August 2022.

“Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better…” she wrote on the post, next to a photo of them together on the red carpet.

The actress most recently appeared in Thor: Love And Thunder (2022) and premiered her next film, romantic drama May December, at the Cannes Film Festival in late May.