Nicholas Tse to direct reboot of 2004’s New Police Story, teaming up again with Jackie Chan

New Police Story, starring Jackie Chan (left) and Nicholas Tse, was a hit in 2004. PHOTO: SHAW ORGANISATION

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actor-singer-chef Nicholas Tse is adding another title to his resume: director.

The 42-year-old will helm New Police Story 2, a reboot of the 2004 blockbuster hit New Police Story.

The original Hong Kong cop movie starred Tse as a young police officer opposite action star Jackie Chan in one of his most iconic roles as Inspector Chan Kwok Wing. It was directed by Hong Kong director Benny Chan, who died in 2020.

Both Tse and Chan will star in the reboot, with Hong Kong actress Charlene Choi from the original cast also returning.

At a press conference on Tuesday, as reported by Hong Kong media outlet HK01, Tse said: “I have made so many action movies and choreographed a lot of action sequences, but this time, I am going to get involved in other actors’ performances, so I really am quite nervous.”

Tse, a wing chun martial arts practitioner, had learnt action choreography from Chan as well as other movie co-stars such as action star Donnie Yen and actor-choreographer Philip Ng.

New Police Story was, in turn, a reboot of Chan’s earlier popular franchise, Police Story, which comprises seven films from 1985 to 2013. In particular, the first two movies – Police Story (1985) and Police Story 2 (1987) – are seen as two of the most successful and popular films of Chan’s career, with the original featuring some of his most elaborate action sequences.

Chan, 68, spoke about his decision to return to the franchise after almost 20 years, saying: “I put a lot of blood and sweat into the original movie. And also because fans around the world loved the series.

“But most importantly, Tse is the director this time and that drew me to the project.”