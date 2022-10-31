Nicola Peltz quashes alleged feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, says no family is perfect

LONDON – American actress Nicola Peltz, who married Brooklyn Beckham in a glitzy wedding in April, has addressed the alleged feud with her mother-in-law, British celebrity Victoria Beckham.

In an interview with British newspaper The Times on Sunday, she brought up the hoo-ha over her wedding gown, which was by Italian luxury house Valentino instead of the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer.

Peltz, 27, claimed that the Victoria Beckham atelier simply did not have time to make the dress, saying: “No family is perfect.”

She added: “It’s not a feud. I keep seeing everywhere that word, ‘feud, feud, feud’. I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they’re labelling it a feud?

“I think it all started, and I’ve said this before, because I didn’t end up wearing Victoria’s wedding dress. But the truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn’s mum got to make that for me.

“I, truthfully, was really excited to wear her dress. It makes me sad when I read things that people say, that I was never planning on wearing it. That’s just not true.”

Rumours began swirling in August of a rift between the two, as they were noted to have stopped “liking” each other’s posts on Instagram, including honeymoon photos of Peltz and chef Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and wedding anniversary snaps of Victoria Beckham, 48, and her husband, former footballer David Beckham, 47.

Peltz appeared to quash the rumours of bad blood by attending Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week debut show in September, together with the Beckham family.