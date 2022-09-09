Nicolas Cage, 58, welcomes new baby, singer Adam Levine expecting another

Actor Nicolas Cage with his wife Riko Shibata in Los Angeles in April. They have just welcomed their first child together.

LOS ANGELES - American actor Nicolas Cage has welcomed his first child with wife Riko Shibata, according to United States media outlet People.

August Francesca Coppola Cage, who was born on Wednesday (Sept 7), is his first daughter and third child after sons Kal-El, 16, from his third marriage to Korean-American waitress Alice Kim, and Weston, 31, from a previous relationship with American actress Christina Fulton.

Cage, 58, married Riko, 27, his fifth wife who is of Japanese descent, last year. They reportedly met through mutual friends while he was filming in Japan.

“Mother and daughter are doing fine,” a representative for the couple said.

Meanwhile, American singer Adam Levine, the frontman of pop-rock band Maroon 5, is going to be a father again.

People confirmed that the 43-year-old and his wife, Namibian model Behati Prinsloo, 34, are expecting their third child, after she was seen sporting a baby bump while out and about in the California beach town of Santa Barbara.

The couple have two daughters, Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5.

Prinsloo teased the development as early as November last year, saying: “You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows?”