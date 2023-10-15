No retirement plans for Hong Kong actor Andy Lau

The 62-year-old said the reason he would continue to work hard was because he did not want to set a bad example.

BEIJING – Andy Lau may be one of Hong Kong’s most bankable film stars today, but he does not plan on retiring any time soon.

According to South China Morning Post newspaper, Lau’s estimated net worth was US$70 million (S$96 million) in 2022.

In a recent interview to promote action thriller, Moscow Mission, which is showing in Singapore, the 62-year-old said he would continue to work hard because he did not want to set a bad example.

Speaking to Chinese video platform Youku Movies, he said: “I have a child of my own. If kids see me lying around doing nothing, they might wonder when they can be like me. This will set a bad example.”

Lau, who married former Malaysian model Carol Chu, 57, in 2008, has an 11-year-old daughter named Hanna.

The Heavenly King added that if he were to do nothing, he would still be unable to stop himself from thinking about work by the fourth day.

This is not the first time Lau has demonstrated his impressive work ethic. In 2020, the actor was praised by netizens for always arriving on set on time, with his lines memorised.

His years of contribution to the film industry were recognised with a Special Tribute Award at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival in September.

He is the first Chinese actor to receive the honour.

Asked by reporters if it was hard to be a model actor, Lau merely said: “Isn’t that what all actors should do?”

The Infernal Affairs (2002) star also said in a past interview that he did not consider himself to be an exemplary actor and that being industrious was just in his nature.

“I’m accustomed to being hardworking. It’s misleading to say I’m a model worker, but I guess it’s good to encourage young people,” he said. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK