 Oscar-winner Paul Haggis ordered to pay $10.3m in civil rape case, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Movies

Oscar-winner Paul Haggis ordered to pay $10.3m in civil rape case

Oscar-winner Paul Haggis ordered to pay $10.3m in civil rape case
Screenwriter and director Paul Haggis was accused of raping a publicist in 2013 after pressuring her to join him at his SoHo loft following a movie premiere. PHOTO: AFP
Nov 11, 2022 03:41 pm

NEW YORK – A New York jury on Thursday found Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Paul Haggis liable for raping a publicist at his Manhattan apartment in 2013, ordering him to pay at least US$7.5 million (S$10.3 million) in damages in the civil case, an attorney said.

The verdict came after a 15-day civil trial in Manhattan state court. Plaintiff Haleigh Breest alleged in a 2017 complaint that Haggis, 69, known for writing the films Million Dollar Baby (2004) and Crash (2004), raped her after pressuring her to join him at his SoHo loft following a movie premiere.

Ms Breest was one of four women who publicly accused Haggis of sexual misconduct in 2018. He denied the allegations.

Jurors will return to court next Monday to weigh punitive damages.

“Justice was done today,” Ms Breest’s attorney Ilann M. Maaze said in an e-mail. “We are so proud of Haleigh. This is a great victory for her and for the entire #MeToo movement.”

Haggis’ attorney, Ms Priya Chaudhry, said the trial was not fair because the judge allowed statements from other women who accused Haggis, but never took action against him.

Actor Chris Evans is reportedly in a serious relationship with Portuguese actress Alba Baptista.
Movies

Chris Evans reportedly secretly dating Alba Baptista

Related Stories

Meet Namor, the new anti-hero in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Keanu Reeves spars with Donnie Yen in trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4

Late actor Aloysius Pang’s final movie to be released on Dec 1

“They used this to distort the truth, assassinate Mr Haggis’ character, paint him as a monster, and use a ‘where there’s smoke, there’s fire’ strategy,” she noted in a statement.

In June, Haggis was arrested by the Italian authorities and held in custody for more than two weeks on charges of sexual assault and aggravated personal injury. He denied the allegations. - REUTERS

More On This Topic
What #MeToo changed for women around the world
Five years on, how #MeToo shook the world

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MoviesCOURT & CRIMECelebrities