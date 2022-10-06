 Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank, 48, is expecting twins, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
The 48-year-old made the surprise announcement on news programme Good Morning America on Oct 5, 2022.PHOTOS: HILARYSWANK/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Oct 06, 2022 05:32 pm

LOS ANGELES – American actress Hilary Swank is going to be a mother of two.

The 48-year-old, who married American social venture entrepreneur Philip Schneider three years ago, made the surprise announcement on news programme Good Morning America on Wednesday.

“This is something I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mum,” said Swank. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

She appeared on the show to promote her new television series Alaska Daily, which premiered on Thursday, and said that even the cast and crew were kept in the dark.

“It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it,” she said, adding that twins run in the family of both her and her husband, who is in his 40s.

These will be the first children of the double Oscar winner for Boys Don’t Cry (1999) and Million Dollar Baby (2004), who is in her second trimester.

She also posted a clip on Instagram showing off her baby bump.

“Coming soon… Double feature,” she wrote in the caption, ending with two baby emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank)

