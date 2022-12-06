 Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung parts ways with scandal-hit Hook Entertainment, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung parts ways with scandal-hit Hook Entertainment

Actress Youn Yuh-jung won best supporting actress at the Oscars for her role in immigrant drama Minari in 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Suzanne Sng
Dec 06, 2022 07:39 am

SEOUL – Veteran South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung has parted ways with her management agency Hook Entertainment, which has recently been in the news over unpaid fees to singer-actor Lee Seung-gi.

Youn, 75, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2021 for immigrant drama Minari, is not renewing her contract after five years with the agency.

It released a statement on Monday: “We are informing you that our contract with actress Youn Yuh-jung, who has been with us since March 2017, has been terminated. We will be rooting for her to always be healthy and see her in good works.”

Rumours had been swirling over her departure since November and had previously been firmly denied by her agency.

Besides being an Oscar winner, Youn also won best supporting actress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and British Academy Film Awards, making her the first South Korean actor to win at any of the three prestigious ceremonies. Most recently, she appeared in the television adaptation of novel Pachinko (2022).

Last week, Lee, 35, announced his plans to terminate his contract with Hook Entertainment after 18 years. He had been with the agency since his 2004 debut.

Winners of the Silver Screen Awards at the Singapore International Film Festival on Sunday.
SGIFF’s Silver Screen Awards go to films from Indonesia, Taiwan

One of South Korea’s highest-paid celebrities in 2021, Lee is in a dispute with Hook Entertainment over music streaming earnings he claimed did not receive.

Apart from Lee’s case, the agency is currently under police investigation and was subject to a search and seizure in November.

Other celebrities in its stable include actor Lee Seo-jin, actress Park Min-young and veteran singer Lee Sun-hee.

