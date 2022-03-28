 Oscars: Ariana DeBose wins best supporting actress for West Side Story, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Ariana DeBose accepts the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "West Side Story". PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 28, 2022 09:46 am

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Ariana DeBose won her first Academy Award on Sunday (March 27) for her supporting role as Anita in director Steven Spielberg's remake of classic musical West Side Story.

A relative newcomer to feature films, DeBose, 31, earned mainstream acclaim for her lively portrayal of Anita, an outspoken Puerto Rican woman who showcases her singing and dancing talents in the song America.

She also won a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild award and British Academy Film Award for her performance.

North Carolina-born DeBose trained in dance and had roles in Broadway productions including Hamilton and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical before appearing in the Netflix television musical The Prom (2020) as a cheerleader struggling to come out of the closet.

DeBose is Afro-Latina and openly queer.

"I am America," she told OUT Magazine in November 2021. "I am damn near a member of just about every marginalised community."

Coda wins best picture Oscar in a streaming first

This is the second time the role of Anita has earned the best supporting actress award: Rita Moreno in 1962 became the first Latina actress to win an Oscar for her performance in the original West Side Story (1961).

Moreno, 90, joined Spielberg's remake as drugstore owner Valentina, a new character written just for her.

DeBose's fellow supporting actress nominees were Kirsten Dunst for Power Of The Dog, Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard, Judi Dench for Belfast and Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter.

