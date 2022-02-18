 Oscars to require Covid-19 tests for all, vaccines for most, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Oscars to require Covid-19 tests for all, vaccines for most

Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination and at least two negative PCR tests.PHOTO: REUTERS
Feb 18, 2022 02:03 pm

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will require attendees of the 94th Oscars ceremony in March to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination and at least two negative results from polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday (Feb 17).

Performers and presenters at the film industry's highest honours also must undergo PCR testing, but will not need to show proof of vaccination, the source said.

Face covering requirements will vary at the event on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, according to the source.

Nominees and their guests in lower sections of the theatre will not be required to wear masks. They will be seated with more distance than usual between groups, the source said.

The Dolby Theatre seats 3,317 people and 2,500 people will be invited.

Those seated in the mezzanine may be required to wear masks, as they will sit shoulder-to-shoulder.

Covid-19 cases are declining in Los Angeles County and organisers are consulting with government officials and infectious disease experts.

The vaccination policies were first reported by the New York Times.

Comic actor Amy Schumer, actress Regina Hall and fellow comedian Wanda Sykes will host the awards, the first time three women will emcee the Oscars.

