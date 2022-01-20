Parasite director Bong Joon-ho in talks for sci-fi film with actor Robert Pattinson

The unnamed English-language science-fiction film will be adapted from Edward Ashton's upcoming novel, Mickey7.

LOS ANGELES - South Korean director Bong Joon-ho is set to make a comeback with an English-language film, two years after sweeping the Oscars with his biting satire Parasite (2019).

British actor Robert Pattinson, 35, is said to be in talks to be in the science-fiction movie, which will be adapted from Edward Ashton's upcoming novel, Mickey7.

In an exclusive report by entertainment magazine Deadline on Wednesday (Jan 19), unnamed sources revealed that Bong's version may differ from the novel, given his past experiences with adaptations.

The novel's plot follows, Mickey7, a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonise the ice world of Niflheim.

Bong, 52, had taken his time to pick his next project after Parasite, which took home Best Director, Best Picture and two other prizes at the Oscars in 2020.

The manuscript for Mickey7 had drawn his interest in late 2021 and, according to Deadline, every A-lister in Hollywood in his 30s was chasing the lead role.

Pattinson, who had taken on both big-budget and indie movies in his career, made his name as Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies (2008 to 2012).

He will next be seen as the masked crusader in the highly anticipated superhero movie The Batman, out in March.

The untitled Mickey7 adaptation will be Bong's third English-language project after Snowpiercer (2013) and Okja (2017).

A limited series based on Parasite is also in the works at HBO with Bong as executive producer.