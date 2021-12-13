Movies

Parasite star Park So-dam recovering from thyroid cancer operation

South Korean actress Park So-dam was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer during a routine health screening.PHOTO: AFP
Lim Ruey Yan
Dec 13, 2021 03:30 pm

SEOUL - South Korean actress Park So-dam, who is known for acting in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite (2019), has gone for an operation to treat papillary thyroid cancer.

The 30-year-old was diagnosed with the condition during a routine health screening, her agency Artist Company said on Monday (Dec 13).

It added that Park will not be able to take part in promotional activities for her upcoming movie Special Cargo as she recovers from the surgery.

Park stars as a delivery driver in the crime action movie, which also features actors Song Sae-byeok and Kim Eui-sung.

Park, who played a possessed high school student in the supernatural mystery thriller The Priests (2015), rose to international fame after playing the quick-witted daughter of the Kim family in Parasite.

The movie won four awards at the Academy Awards in 2020, including Best Picture and Best Director for Bong Joon-ho.

Park was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for that role at South Korea's Blue Dragon Film Awards and Baeksang Arts Awards.

