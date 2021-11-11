Paul Rudd jokes about being named sexiest man alive by People

Paul Rudd seemed taken aback by the honour.

LOS ANGELES Paul Rudd, the affable US actor best known for playing Ant-Man in the Marvel movies, was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive yesterday, joining the likes of the past three picks Michael B. Jordan, John Legend and Idris Elba.

Rudd, 52, whose career stretches back 30 years, seemed taken aback by the honour, as was his wife.

"I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?'," he told People in a cover story.

"She was stupefied," he said, describing the reaction of Julie, his wife of 18 years.

"After some giggling and shock, she said, 'Oh, they got it right'. And that was very sweet."

Rudd, who has two children, will next appear in the film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which opens here on Nov 18, and the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door, which premieres tomorrow.

Rudd joked he expected his life to change radically.

"I am hoping now that I'll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with (George) Clooney and (Brad) Pitt and (Michael) B. Jordan," he said.