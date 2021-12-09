Peter Dinklage leads new remake of French classic in Cyrano

LONDON – Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage takes the lead role in musical romantic drama Cyrano, a new movie adaptation of the classic French story, which had its UK premiere on Tuesday.

Adapted from a theatre production written by his theatre director wife Erica Schmidt, the US actor reprises his 2018 stage role of the swordsman with a gift for words, who struggles to declare his feelings to the woman he loves because of his perceived unattractive appearance.

Opening in cinemas here on Feb 24, the film is the latest remake of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac, in which the titular character helps newcomer Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr) pen love letters to Roxanne (Haley Bennett), the object of both men’s affection.

One big change Schmidt made from the original play was getting rid of Cyrano’s large nose, which she said was her first way into the piece.

“I just thought, what if he never said what it is that he feels is unlovable about himself physically? What if it was just in whatever the audience imagined?” she said.

Dinklage, 52, added the change was one of several elements that initially attracted him to the role.

“So much of the story is about a guy who’s insecure because of the nose. And when you take the nose away, it makes it a bit more universal in terms of everybody can sort of relate to,” he said.

“I felt that it was really important to tell a story about human connection in a world where we seem to be more and more disconnected,” added director Joe Wright, best known for films such as Pride & Prejudice and Atonement.