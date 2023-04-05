‘Please wear sunscreen’: Hugh Jackman urges sun safety after undergoing skin cancer tests

The 54-year-old Wolverine star, who had a plaster on his nose, said he had just undergone two biopsies.

After undergoing a medical check-up, Australian actor Hugh Jackman revealed that he is undergoing skin cancer tests and urged his fans to apply sunscreen.

In a video posted on his Instagram account earlier this week, the 54-year-old Wolverine star, who had a plaster on his nose, said he had just undergone two biopsies.

However, he said that his doctor had spotted “ ‘little things’ (which) could be or could not be basal cell (carcinomas)“.

Basal cell carcinoma is a form of skin cancer which begins in the lower part of the skin, usually on the face or neck areas. It does not usually spread across the body and is caused by overexposure to sunbeds or the sun.

This is not Jackman’s first brush with cancer. In 2013, he revealed that he had cancerous tissue removed from his nose. He has also received treatment for skin cancer on several occasions.

The Australian, who has over 31 million followers on Instagram, said he will have the results of his tests in “two or three days” and will update his fans again.

“Just to remind you, basal cell, in the world of skin cancers, is the least dangerous of them all,” said Jackman, who also starred in hit movies The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables.

“However, if I can just take this opportunity to remind you, summer is coming. For those of us here in the Northern Hemisphere, please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want a tan. Trust me.”