Robert De Niro becomes father again at 79

May 10, 2023 09:17 am

LOS ANGELES – Robert De Niro has become a father again at the age of 79, the “Raging Bull” actor said in a recent interview.

Double-Oscar winner De Niro corrected an interviewer who suggested he only had six children, telling her it is now “seven, actually.”

“I just had a baby,” he told ET Canada, without revealing the baby’s gender or the identity of the mother.

De Niro’s publicist confirmed the news to AFP.

The almost-octogenarian already shares two children with his first wife, “Taxi Driver” co-star Diahnne Abbott, and two more with socialite Grace Hightower, from whom he separated in 2018.

He also had twin sons with model Toukie Smith, whom he dated in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

De Niro is currently promoting his new comedy film “About My Father,” which will be released in United States theatres May 26.

Regularly voted among the greatest actors of his generation, De Niro won two Academy Awards before he was 40.

De Niro scored his first Oscar, for best supporting actor, in 1974‘s “The Godfather Part II,” followed by another in 1981 for his leading actor role as boxer Jake LaMotta in “Raging Bull.”

Other Hollywood and entertainment stars who became fathers again later in life include George Lucas, at 69, and Charlie Chaplin and Mick Jagger – both at 73. - AFP

