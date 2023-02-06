Salma Hayek nearly bared it all during Channing Tatum lap dance in ‘Magic Mike’

Salma Hayek's lap dance in Magic Mike's Last Dance almost ended in utter disaster, it seems.

The upcoming film will act as the final instalment in the Magic Mike trilogy that started in 2012.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hayek discusses making Magic Mike's Last Dance with Tatum, including receiving a near-disastrous lap dance from him.

Dubbing the scene, ahem, “vigorous,” Kimmel declared, “He’s Channing all over your Tatum is what he’s doing!”

But Hayek had specific details about part of the dance that didn’t make it into the movie. It happened when she and Tatum were rehearsing.

The 56-year-old Mexican-American actress, who has played a stipper in a number of films over her 30 plus-year career, recalls in great detail how the acrobatic lap dance was filmed, which required her to be held upside down by Tatum.

“There's one part that's not in it where I'm upside down and my legs had to be somewhere, but upside-down, one loses a sense of direction and I didn't do what I was supposed to do," said Hayek.

“So in the rehearsal I went like head down, almost hit my head. He held onto my pants, but I was really concerned because my pants was going away and I couldn't remember if I had underwear or not at that moment.

“So​​​​​​​ instead of putting my hands to protect​​​​​​​ my head, I just held on to the pants​​​​​​​ and he's like, ‘Put your hands up!’ and I'm like, ‘No no no no.’ ‘Hold on to my legs.’ I'm like ‘No no no.’

“Then everybody came in and took​​​​​​​ me away from him, and he said, ‘What's​​​​​​​ wrong with you?’ and I said ‘What's wrong with​​​​​​​ me? You nearly killed me!’

Despite the harrowing experience, Hayek said it was about time that she, in her role as Maxandra Mendoza, got to be on the receiving end of an exotic dance.

“I deserve it, because I had to play the stripper in so many movies before, and now I got to sit down and enjoy!”she said, revelling in the fact that she didn’t have to take her clothes off during the scene or spend her whole day gyrating around a stripper pole.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” hits theatres here on Feb 9.