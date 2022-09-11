Standing ovation as Harrison Ford presents new Indiana Jones at Disney expo

Actor Harrison Ford says the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie will be his last as the popular character.

ANAHEIM - An emotional Harrison Ford unveiled a new trailer for the highly anticipated fifth Indiana Jones film at Disney’s biennial D23 Expo, choking up as he described the movie as “fantastic”.

Thousands of fans from around the world flocked to the entertainment giant’s biggest party held in Anaheim, California, to see their favourite characters brought to life and watch the first images of long-awaited movies and series.

The second day of the expo began with a preview of what Disney, Lucasfilm, Marvel and 20th Century Studios have in store for the coming months.

Ford, 80, received a standing ovation from some 6,000 attendees as he presented a teaser for the new Indiana Jones film, which also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic,” said Ford, choking back tears.

“And this is one of the reasons,” he added, pointing at Waller-Bridge.

“Keeping up with this guy is exhausting,” replied the British actress.

Ford also choked up when he said this will be his last time as the character.

“Maybe for the last…” he started saying, eliciting cries of “no” from the audience. “Not maybe,” he emphasised. “This is it. I will not fall down for you again.”

Other highlights of the three-day expo included the unveiling of teaser trailers for Lucasfilm’s popular space western series The Mandalorian (2019 to present) and upcoming Star Wars series Andor, a Rogue One spinoff based on adventures of rebel spy character Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna.

With the help of 3D glasses, attendees got to immerse themselves in the world of Avatar: The Way Of Water, the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar (2009).

On the first day of the expo, Disney announced that the entertainment giant’s centennial next year will include a sequel to Pixar hit Inside Out (2015). The highly anticipated trailer for the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, was also shown. - AFP