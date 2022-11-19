 Sylvia Chang wins Golden Horse award for Best Actress, local film Ajoomma goes home empty-handed, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Sylvia Chang wins Golden Horse award for Best Actress, local film Ajoomma goes home empty-handed

Sylvia Chang (left) edged out four other contenders including Singapore star Hong Huifang to take home the Best Actress award.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
Yip Wai Yee
Nov 19, 2022 11:02 pm

TAIPEI - Veteran Taiwanese actress Sylvia Chang has edged out four other contenders including Singapore star Hong Huifang to take home the Golden Horse Award for Best Leading Actress.

Chang won the award for the Hong Kong drama A Light Never Goes Out, in which she plays a devastated widow who attempts to carry on her late husband’s business of making neon signs.

Ajoomma, the local film Hong starred in, also did not win in the other categories for which it was nominated: Best New Director (He Shuming), Best Original Screenplay (He with co-writer Kris Ong), and Best Supporting Actor (South Korea’s Jung Dong-hwan).

(From left) He Shuming, Hong Huifang, Jung Dong-hwan and Kris Ong. PHOTO: TAIPEI GOLDEN HORSE FILM FESTIVAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

 

In the Singapore-South Korea co-production, Hong plays a Korean drama-obsessed housewife who finds herself in a wild adventure after travelling solo to Seoul.

The annual Golden Horse Awards ceremony, held at the National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, is often dubbed the “Oscars of Chinese-language cinema”.

Another Singaporean, Sunny Pang, was nominated for Best Action Choreography for his work on local crime thriller Geylang, but he did not win.

