Taiwan star Kris Shen sells chicken as side hustle

Taiwanese actor Kris Shen on Jan 8 shared on Instagram photos of him selling chicken at a market.

The 31-year-old, who started acting when he was 10, wrote that he was introduced to the business last October.

His girlfriend Bella had intended to sell chicken at the wet market and he went along to try it out before he was hooked and decided to venture into the business himself.

Shen justified his business decision by pointing out that wet markets continue to exist even to this day, so "there must be a need for them". He added that it was a new skill for him as he knew nothing other than acting and dancing.

The cameraderie among the stallholders and the support from the customers seem to have made him all warm and fuzzy, and it gave him the motivation to be in the business.

Acknowledging the disruptions brought upon by conditions such as the pandemic, Shen questioned his own ability to earn a living outside of entertainment. He stressed on the need to view all jobs equally, that selling chicken is not a sign of him "failing" and he still has other sources of income.