Taiwanese model-actress Lin Chiling announces birth of her first child

Taiwanese model-actress Chiling Lin (right) and husband Japanese actor Akira shared the photo of a small hand holding on to a big finger on social media on Jan 30, 2022.

TOKYO - Taiwanese model-actress Lin Chiling has delivered a piece of happy news on the eve of Chinese New Year - the arrival of her son.

On Monday (Jan 31), Lin, 47, shared a photo of a small hand holding on to a big finger, as she wrote in a mix of English and Chinese: "Thank you for coming into our family. The little angel has finally arrived at our home.

"We hope to share our heartfelt joy with everyone we love at the start of this beautiful year. Thank you for your blessings and encouragement all this while."

Lin's husband, Japanese actor Akira, 40, shared the same photo on social media on Monday and wrote in a mix of Japanese, Chinese and English: "Thank you for coming into our family. Our future will be filled with delightful love as we keep hope alive - hope that pushes you forward.

While both did not say whether it was a boy or girl, Lin used an emoji of a family of a man, woman and a boy. Taiwan's United Daily News later contacted Lin through her agent, who confirmed that Lin delivered a baby boy.