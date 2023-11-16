Tears of joy as actor Jeremy Renner skips and jogs 10 months after near-fatal accident

Jeremy Renner shared on social media a video of himself skipping down a driveway before jogging up the road.

American actor Jeremy Renner is up and running more than 10 months after a near-fatal accident earlier in 2023, when he was run over by a snowplough.

On Wednesday, the 52-year-old shared on social media a video of himself skipping down a driveway before jogging up the road. It is set to the song Sign, performed by him and songwriter-music producer Eric Zayne.

“Today marks the day on 10 months of recovery,” Renner captioned the video. “First attempt at any of this activity (especially at steep grade) and was brought to tears of joy, hopefulness and gratitude for all your support along with my family and friends.”

Using the hashtag #loveandtitanium for his new music project, he added: “I keep pushing for many reasons, but you are my fuel.”

Renner, best known for playing the superhero Hawkeye/Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had jumped behind the wheel of a snow-removal tractor to pull his nephew’s car out of the snow in Reno, Nevada, on New Year’s Day.

When the tractor started sliding, Renner got out, but did not pull the emergency brake. He was then run over as he tried to stop the plough from hitting his nephew, resulting in more than 30 broken bones and severe trauma to the chest.

The doctors used titanium rods and screws to repair his broken ribs, and placed metal in his legs and in his face to rebuild an eye socket.

The Oscar-nominated actor has been updating his fans on social media on his recovery process.

He made a red-carpet appearance in April, using a cane to help him walk as he attended the premiere of his renovation docuseries, Rennervations (2023).

Last week, he shared on social media some of the treatments he has been trying after the accident.

“I have been exploring every type of therapy since Jan 14… every day, countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, IV drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light/IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on,” he wrote on Nov 7.

“But my greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better… Be exceptional… I feel it’s my duty to do so.”

He added: “Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends and all of you who have empowered me to endure.”