Teaser trailer for Avatar sequel trending online with 11m views

LOS ANGELES - The teaser trailer for Avatar: The Way Of The Water has been trending on YouTube with more than 11 million views one day after it was released.

The 90-second clip, which dropped on Monday (May 9), reveals new details about the long-awaited sequel to Avatar, the highest-grossing movie ever at US$2.8 billion (S$3.9 billion) in box-office takings.

The 2009 epic sci-fi film was directed, written, produced and co-edited by James Cameron and remained the highest-grossing film worldwide for nearly a decade until it was overtaken by superhero movie Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

It retook the top spot in March 2021 when it was re-released in China.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first movie, the sequel, also directed by Cameron, follows the troubles and tragedies that befall the Sully family of Jake, Neytiri and their kids.

To be released in December, the movie will see Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and many others reprising their roles, with new cast additions such as Edie Falco, Kate Winslet and Michelle Yeoh.

Just like in the case of the original, the follow-up film promises groundbreaking visual effects and is counting on the 3D element to sell tickets.

Four sequels were planned after the success of Avatar, with Avatar: The Way Of The Water the first to be released after much delay. A second sequel has completed principal filming and is reportedly due to be out in 2024.