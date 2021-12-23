Tom Holland keeps promise to boy who saved sister from dog attack

Tom Holland at the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles.

Bridger Walker was just 6 years old when he made headlines in July 2020 after jumping into action to save his 4-year-old sister.

The siblings were playing outside their Wyoming home when a German shepherd charged towards Walker's sister and he intervened. He subsequently underwent surgery that required more than 90 stitches.

The story of Walker’s heroism, shared by his father Robert, caught the attention of Marvel stars Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans, who sent the little boy messages commending his bravery.

Holland also promised to invite the boy to the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

And, according to Instagram posts by Robert Walker, the actor has made good on his promise.

“Remember when @tomholland2013 promised Bridger he could come to the filming of Spider-Man? He delivered!” Robert Walker wrote on Instagram on Dec 18.

Robert Walker added: ''When we first arrived on set, I was a little apprehensive that once the ‘curtain was pulled back’ that the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids. The opposite was true!”

He said that Holland, Zendaya and the cast and crew made the kids feel like stars, and spoke to the kids with “grace and kindness.

"Spider-man: No Way Home," which was released on Dec. 17, became the second-best opening of all time after earning $260 million in North American ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates.