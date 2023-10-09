 True Lies stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Arnold Schwarzenegger reunite for good cause, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
True Lies stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Arnold Schwarzenegger reunite for good cause

American actress Jamie Lee Curtis (left) posted a photo with Arnold Schwarzenegger on social media on Saturday.PHOTO: JAMIE LEE CURTIS/FACEBOOK
Lim Ruey Yan
Oct 09, 2023 08:02 pm

LOS ANGELES – American actress Jamie Lee Curtis took fans down memory lane when she reunited with actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, her co-star in action comedy film True Lies (1994).

The two were at a charity event over the weekend for American non-profit organisation After-School All-Stars, which assists children from low-income families and was founded by Schwarzenegger.

“I love the way my friends suit up and show up for the causes that move their souls and hearts,” Curtis wrote on social media on Saturday. “@schwarzenegger loves @afterschoolallstars and I love Arnold. The GOAT.”

The Halloween (1978 to 2022) actress, who could be referring to the Terminator (1984 to 2019) actor as the “Greatest Of All Time”, also posted a photo of her hugging a goat.

Curtis, who was named Best Supporting Actress at the 2023 Academy Awards for the film Everything Everywhere All At Once, posted a photo of herself with Schwarzenegger and chef Hans Rockenwagner.

Schwarzenegger, 76, and Curtis, 64, played husband and wife Harry and Helen Tasker in True Lies.

True Lies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger (left) and Jamie Lee Curtis. PHOTO: UIP

The film, written and directed by James Cameron, grossed US$378 million worldwide at the box office, becoming the third-highest-grossing film of 1994.

Curtis won Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for the role at the Golden Globe Awards in 1995, while the film was nominated for Best Visual Effects at the Academy Awards in 1995.

Curtis and Schwarzenegger, who have not acted together in a movie since True Lies, last reunited in October 2022 at her hand-and-footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

The two shared a friendly kiss as the former California governor called Curtis the “most extraordinary actress” who could “kick some serious a**”, referring to her performance in True Lies. 

