Whoopi Goldberg apologises for Holocaust comments

NEW YORK (AFP) - US actress Whoopi Goldberg has apologised after she was criticised for saying that the Nazi genocide of six million Jews "was not about race."

The Oscar-winning TV personality said on the ABC's The View that the Holocaust involved "two white groups of people."

"On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man'. I should have said it is about both," Goldberg wrote on Twitter late on Monday (Jan 31).

"The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused," the 66-year-old added.

After Goldberg's comments, critics pointed out that race was central to the genocide, with the Nazis believing themselves to be a master race.

"No @WhoopiGoldberg, the #Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people - who they deemed to be an inferior race," tweeted Jonathan Greenblatt, head of the Anti-Defamation League.

"They dehumanised them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering six million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous," he added.

The US Holocaust Museum posted on Twitter that "racism was central to Nazi ideology."

"Jews were not defined by religion, but by race. Nazi racist beliefs fuelled genocide and mass murder," it said, without referencing Goldberg's comments.

She spoke during a discussion about a Tennessee school banning the 1986 graphic novel Maus: A Survivor's Tale, about life at the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning book, which depicts Jews as mice and Nazis as cats, has long been heralded as a powerful and accurate depiction of the Nazi murder of millions of Jews during World War II.