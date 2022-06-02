Zendaya posts rare couple photo with boyfriend Tom Holland on his birthday

British actor Holland, who turned 26, responded with three heart emojis in the comment section.

LOS ANGELES - American actress Zendaya celebrated boyfriend Tom Holland's birthday with a sweet birthday post on Wednesday (June 1).

The 25-year-old Euphoria star shared a rare photo of the both of them on her Instagram grid and wrote: "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest."

British actor Holland, who turned 26, responded with three heart emojis in the comment section.

The two Spider-Man co-stars rarely post couple photos on their Instagram grids, although they do frequently interact on Instagram Stories.

They have played love interests in three Spider-Man movies since 2017 and confirmed their romance in 2021.

Zendaya spoke to entertainment portal ET in April about having Holland's support during the intense filming of Euphoria (2019 to present), in which she plays a high-school student addicted to drugs.

"I think it's great to have that support and love around you, because you need that," she said.

"This isn't an easy job, so it's good to have that to free you up from it every now and then."