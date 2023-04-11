24 hours in a day is not enough for Jam Hsiao

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao (in denim jacket) greeting his fans at At Tea Singapore’s flagship store in 313@Somerset on Monday.

Jam Hsiao is pushing himself on all fronts, both as a singer and as an entrepreneur.

At the Star Awards on Sunday, the Taiwanese star – who was a celebrity presenter at Mediacorp’s annual television awards ceremony – rocked the stage with his killer vocals on songs such as Princess (2009) and Miss You Forever (2011), as well as a riveting electric guitar performance.

On Monday, he made an appearance in At Tea Singapore’s flagship store at 313@Somerset to celebrate its second anniversary, warmly greeting his fans in attendance. He founded the bubble tea chain in 2020, starting with an outlet in Taipei, after which the brand entered the Singapore market in 2021.

During the celebrations, the 36-year-old shared with The Straits Times that he hopes to release a new album in 2023.

His most recent album was Reflection Of Desire (2018), and he last performed a concert here that same year at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

A new tour is also in the works, and there are plans for it to kick off in Singapore.

On the food and beverage business front, Hsiao said At Tea is his proudest venture to date, due to its reach and popularity. The chain has five outlets in Singapore, including at Tiong Bahru Plaza, Sun Plaza, Jem and Eastpoint Mall.

He reportedly also owns a Japanese omakase restaurant in Taipei, and has his own brand of instant noodles.

“Everything I do is related to my life. I love drinking tea, playing basketball and eating good food. I hope to share various aspects of my life with everyone.”

Juggling his various endeavours is a challenge, he said, adding that “24 hours in a day is not enough”.

With whatever time he has, he tries to use it to better himself – be it through learning new things, enjoying various aspects of life, or to rest.

“Even sleeping is a good use of time, as it is being good to your body,” he said.

Jam Hsiao said that he finds it a challenge to split his time among his many business and showbiz endeavours. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

His current Singapore itinerary is packed, and he said that although he enjoys playing basketball with strangers in the cities he travels to, he has not had the chance to do so here.

Nonetheless, he hopes to return for a more relaxed visit, and perhaps bring his parents along too.

For now, he is focused on At Tea Singapore. On Monday, he unveiled Donut Rabbit as the brand’s new mascot, and also launched two new drink series.

Jam Hsiao (right) launched the Donut Rabbit series of drinks on Monday. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

The Donut Rabbit series features the Donut Rabbit Milk Tea and Donut Rabbit Cheese Foam Tea. Both are made with a smooth and smoky cane-roasted black tea base with a rich, buttery aroma, and are available for a limited time. The Donut Rabbit Milk Tea comes with a mini donut and customised Donut Rabbit cup sleeve.

The second offering is the Premium Jam’s Signature Tea series, which comprises Dayuling Oolong Tea and Muzha Tie Guan Yin Tea. Each is made with 100 per cent whole tea leaves from Taiwan. The Dayuling Oolong Tea features a delicate floral aroma and a smooth texture, while the Muzha Tie Guan Yin Tea is made from a specific oolong tea cultivar and boasts a distinctive floral aroma and sweet taste.