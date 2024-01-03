The 5 'J'ewels of Mandopop

Within hours of their release in October, all 24,000 tickets to Joker Xue's shows were snapped up.

Whenever one of these male singers announces a concert in Singapore, be prepared for some frenzied ticket-grabbing.

Before sales open, fans would have secured spots in the online virtual queue. At SingPost outlets, there would be snaking lines of ardent supporters, some of whom had camped overnight. Trying to call the ticketing hotline? Good luck getting through.

After all, Taiwan’s Jay Chou, Singapore’s JJ Lin, Hong Kong’s Jacky Cheung and Hong Kong-born Jackson Wang are known to sell out their stadium shows here, be it at the National Stadium or Singapore Indoor Stadium, and sometimes within a couple of hours.

Call them the “Jewels” of Mandopop, as their names all begin with the letter J.

And Chinese singer Joker Xue recently joined the echelons of this elite group of entertainers, after selling out all three nights of his Extraterrestrial World Tour concerts here on Jan 5, 6 and 7 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Within hours of their release in October, all 24,000 tickets were snapped up.

The Straits Times sizes up the sought-after quintet’s shining achievements.

Joker Xue, 40

In 2018, he filled every one of the 8,000 seats at the Singapore Indoor Stadium at his first concert here as part of his Skyscraper World Tour, in support of his eighth studio album The Crossing (2017). He has since released another four studio albums – Joker (2018), Dust (2019), Extraterrestrial (2020) and Countless (2022).

His three gigs from Jan 5 to 7 are organised by local concert promoter and event organiser iMe Singapore.

Among the songs he is best known for are Serious Snow (2006) and Ugly (2013). His most recent album, Countless (2022), also features Turn Waste Into Treasure (2022) and You Are Not Alone (2022), a duet with Taiwanese crooner Jeff Chang.

Signature song: Actor (2015)

Jay Chou, 44

When the Taiwanese superstar’s The Invincible World Tour stopped at the National Stadium in 2016, fans grabbed all the 40,000 tickets. On the tour’s second leg in 2018 at the same venue, another 40,000 tickets were snapped up in a few hours. He also played at Singapore’s largest concert venue for the second leg of his Opus World Tour in 2014, and his Carnival World Tour in 2020 and 2022.

Chou founded his own record label and artist management agency, JVR Music, in 2007. He joined the Universal Music family on Dec 6, 2023.

In the same month, luxury fashion house Dior made Chou its new global ambassador, the first time it presented a Mandopop artiste as ambassador for its brand worldwide.

His Carnival World Tour this year is expected to make stops in cities such as London, Sydney and Paris.

Signature song: Love Confession (2016)

JJ Lin, 42

In 2019, the Singaporean pop star set a record for being the first Asian singer to perform two consecutive sold-out shows at the National Stadium, as part of his Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour. All 30,000 tickets to the first show sold out within 1½ hours. A second show was added, and the tickets were snapped up within a day. On Dec 6, Lin was at Marina Bay Sands to celebrate the opening of Miracle Coffee’s flagship outlet, solidifying his food and beverage footprint in Singapore. He founded the cafe brand, which has five outlets in Taiwan and China, in 2017.

His ongoing JJ20 World Tour is scheduled to make several stops in Chinese cities such as Hangzhou and Shenzhen.

Signature song: If Only (2014)

He is the first Chinese solo artiste to perform at Coachella in April 2022. And the heartthrob’s first solo concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in December 2022 was a sold-out gig attended by 10,000 fans.

He headlined the first night of the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix before a 50,000-strong crowd, alongside fellow artistes from Asian-American record label 88rising.

Wang’s foray into fashion has culminated in Team Wang Design, a streetwear label he founded in 2020 that is based in Shanghai. In late 2023, it was launched in Singapore at Club21’s boutique at Como Orchard.

Signature song: I Love You 3000 (Chinese Version)

Jacky Cheung, 62

Nicknamed the God of Songs, the Hong Kong Heavenly King’s 60+ Concert Tour was staged at the Singapore Indoor Stadium across a record-breaking 11 nights in 2023, and some 88,000 fans bought tickets to the sold-out shows.

Cheung is in the midst of holding a jaw-dropping 24 concerts that will run till Jan 13, 2024, at the Hong Kong Coliseum as part of his 60+ Concert Tour.

Before one of these shows, he was filmed outside the venue receiving gifts and cards from fans, and one asked if he could speak Mandarin during his show, as she did not understand Cantonese. He replied, “Just learn it”, to loud cheers from the crowd.

Signature song: Goodbye Kiss (1993)