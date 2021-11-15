Abba's first studio album in 4 decades tops charts, breaks records

Voyage is Abba’s first studio album in nearly 40 years.

LONDON: Abba's first studio album in nearly 40 years has made it to the top of the British charts, becoming the fastest seller of the year so far, according to the Official Charts Company.

Voyage by the Swedish quartet of Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid racked up 204,000 chart sales in the seven days since it was launched last Friday.

Sales gave the supergroup the biggest opening week on the British album chart in four years since Ed Sheeran's Divide, and fastest-selling album by a group in eight years.

The last fastest seller was One Direction's Midnight Memories in November 2013.

Abba, propelled to global fame by their 1974 Eurovision Song Contest win with Waterloo, split in 1982, a year after their last album, The Visitors.

Voyage is their 10th No. 1 album in Britain: Only seven other acts - The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Rolling Stones, Robbie Williams, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and David Bowie - have had more.

The group said in a statement: "We are so happy that our fans seem to have enjoyed our new album as much as we enjoyed making it.

"We are absolutely over the moon to have an album at the top of the charts again."

The 204,000 sales comprise 90 per cent physical copies, including 29,900 on vinyl, making it the fastest-selling vinyl release of the 21st century.