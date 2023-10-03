Additional tickets to Coldplay’s Singapore concerts sold out

The additional tickets to British band Coldplay’s six concerts in Singapore released at 10am on Tuesday were sold out by early afternoon, with a “No tickets available” notice on ticketing agency Ticketmaster’s website.

The first batch of tickets – estimated to be more than 300,000 – for the Jan 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31 shows at the National Stadium had sold out quickly after they were released in June, leaving many fans disappointed.

Among the fans who got lucky this time round is Ms Ira Estrella. When the 19-year-old found out that extra tickets were going on sale, she was determined to get them.

The business undergraduate at AMA University said: “I was excited and anxious. I heard it was tough to get tickets during the first round since they sold out quickly, so I was worried I would not be able to get any this round.”

She managed to secure two Category 4 tickets, which cost $208 each, for the final night on Jan 31 after an hour on the Ticketmaster website.

“My ticket number was around 54,000 and I managed to get to the ticket selection stage after 30 minutes. There were a few seats available, but whenever I tried to check out, the website would state my selected section was sold out.

“My friend and I kept refreshing until there was availability. Only the restricted seats were on sale and they were not our ideal seats, but we bought them since we were desperate.

“I have liked Coldplay since I was young and I can now tick seeing them live off my bucket list.”

Some fans went to SingPost outlets to try to score tickets, which were priced from $68. It is not known how many additional tickets were released.

At the Tanjong Pagar outlet, there was a queue of seven fans when ticket sales started at 10am. The earliest in line had arrived at around 9.15am.

But all seven of them left empty-handed, because there were only single seats left.

Among them was Mr Chow An, 50, who works in sales in the property industry. He said: “I’m not really a Coldplay fan, but I wanted to get four tickets for my son and his friends.” He did not purchase any tickets as doing so meant that they would have to be seated separately.

According to Live Nation, there will be another batch of tickets – dubbed Infinity Tickets, priced at around US$20 (S$27) each – that will be released at a later date. Each buyer can purchase a maximum of two tickets.