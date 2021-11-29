Adele scores rare double No.1 spots on UK music charts

LONDON: Adele on Friday clinched a rare double on the UK music charts, seizing both No. 1 spots for singles and albums.

The Official Charts Company said the British superstar's 30 - her first release in six years - had 261,000 chart sales and was the fastest-selling first-week album this year.

It was also the biggest opener for a female solo artiste since her last album 25, released in 2015, and means all four of her studio albums have now gone to top position.

25 is still on the charts at No. 15, as is 21 and the debut that made her name, 19, at Nos. 18 and 31 respectively.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter also kept the No. 1 single slot, with the first release from the album, Easy On Me, for the sixth week running.

A second track from 30, Oh My God, was the highest new entry at No. 2 , while another, I Drink Wine, went in at four.