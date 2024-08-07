Adele's shot at Guinness World Record draws ire of Koreans

The use of the rising sun flag has been a sensitive issue in East Asia for decades.

Adele has yet to publicly address the controversy despite calls for an apology.

British singer Adele has been slammed by Korean fans after the controversial rising sun flag appeared on a giant LED screen during her concert in Munich, Germany, on Aug 2.

The flag, a symbol of Japan’s imperialist past, sparked outrage among Koreans who saw the image during Adele's performance of Rumor Has It.

The singer is performing 10 concerts in the German city, aiming to set a Guinness World Record with the massive 220m-long screen.

Social media erupted with anger as videos of the incident circulated online.

Many Korean fans expressed disbelief and disappointment over the display of the highly offensive symbol.

"It's pretty much like waving the Nazi flag," wrote one Instagram user.

Some questioned whether the incident was a deliberate act, given the flag's strong connotations.

The use of the flag has been a sensitive issue in East Asia for decades.

The rising sun flag is deeply offensive to many Koreans due to its association with Japan's wartime aggression and occupation of the Korean peninsula.

